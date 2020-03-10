Thessalon Grandmother wins $50,000 in Instant Crossword

Pamela Showan of Thessalon revealed words that meant she won a $50,000 top prize in “Instant Crossword” purchased at Thessalon’s ValuMart. “I could see the number of words I was getting and thought I might win $1,000,” she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “I cheered and paced around my living room and texted my friend to call me because I had news!”

The mother and grandmother of one plans to help her daughter purchase a new home. “I’m also planning to take an epic road trip with my best friend and am thinking about taking an indulgent tropical vacation,” she smiled. “This is a godsend – I’m really grateful,” she concluded.