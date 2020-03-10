Significant Snowfall expected Wednesday Night

Environment Canada is warning that significant snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. Snowfall amounts of 15cm are possible in a region spanning Wawa/Dubreuilville to Nipigon.
A low pressure system moving into northwestern Ontario Wednesday night will bring potentially significant snowfall to the region. Snowfall is expected to begin overnight on Wednesday and continue until Thursday evening.
