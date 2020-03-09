Freezing Rain (Montreal River Harbour and east)

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the following areas:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
- Blind River – Thessalon
This afternoon periods of rain are expected to change into freezing rain, and then changing to brief periods of freezing drizzle or snow overnight. Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, requiring extra care when walking or driving.
