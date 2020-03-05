Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre receives award for “Best Cultural Organisation”

Algoma University’s Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre (SRSC) received the prestigious LCD Berlin award for “Best Cultural Organisation” during the 2020 LCD Berlin Academy, a renowned international event celebrating the world’s best new and established cultural destinations. The annual awards highlight the most exceptional and emerging cultural initiatives around the world, with nominees representing 50 cultural destinations in 26 countries.

The two-day LCD Berlin Academy is an intimate knowledge-sharing event for creative thinkers at the intersection of culture and travel to exchange transdisciplinary expertise, grow trusting networks and co-create tangible solutions. After five successful years in London, the “Oscars for Museums” were held in Berlin for the first time.

Jenna Lemay, SRSC digital archives technician, represented Algoma University at the event. “I’m extremely honored to be in Berlin to accept this award on behalf of the SRSC and Algoma University. The fact that the work of the survivors is being recognized internationally is so important and will hopefully help Canada continue on the path of Truth and Reconciliation. I’m very excited to also participate in the workshop event and to network with other international cultural workers to further teach about the legacy of Residential Schools in Canada.”

“To be recognized as by this international award is a tremendous honour,” shared SRSC researcher/curator Krista McCracken. “This award speaks to the vitally important work happening in Sault Ste. Marie to share the history of Residential Schools and develop life-changing cross-cultural learning opportunities. I really feel like we’re standing among international giants with this award and that the work the Survivor community has been doing for decades is finally being recognized for its importance.”

Elizabeth Edgar-Webkamigad, SRSC director, reinforced the importance of this award to the Residential School Survivors whose life work is being recognized. “It is amazing to see the tremendous effort of the Gramma’s and Grampa’s being recognized internationally,” stated Edgar-Webkamigad. “Their work has not changed, their dedication to truth-telling, their efforts to reconnect people from across the land to our true history by expanding access to artifacts and other archived materials collected over the last 40+ years, and their steps to move reconciliation forward have all been done through love and kindness. How wonderful to know the world is listening. On behalf of all who have trusted us to lead the Centre, chi-miigwech!”