From the Branch – February 26

Yes we have good news because on Friday from 7.00 pm till 9.00 pm. we will have a open house at Legion Hall to show off our new Lift for those who have difficulty using the stairs. So everyone and come out to see what has happened when a community comes together and help raising funds for a good cause.

And we have other improvements made in the last months to the washrooms for better access .

We thank everyone who supported our Wing Dings even though the weather was cruel.

What do you call a dog without legs?

It does not matter because whatever you call him…..He will not come!

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.