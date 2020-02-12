Between the Covers – February 12

New books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb, “Tom Clancy Code of Honor” by Mark Cameron, “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich, and “Triple Jeopardy” by Anne Perry. Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and CHECK IT OUT!

Staff Picks for the month of February are: “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson, “The 100” by Kass Morgan, “Boy, Snow, Bird” by Helen Oyeyemi and this week’s feature is “Fractured” by Karin Slaughter. (from book jacket)

With its gracious homes and tree-lined streets, Ansley Park is one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods. But in one gleaming mansion, in a teenager’s lavish bedroom, a girl has been savagely murdered. And in the hallway, her horrified mother stands amid shattered glass, having killed her daughter’s attacker with her bare hands.

Detective Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is here only to do a political favor; the murder site belongs to the Atlanta police. But Trent soon sees something that the cops are missing, something in the trail of blood, in a matrix of forensic evidence, and in the eyes of the shell-shocked mother. Within minutes, Trent is taking over the case—and adding another one to it. He is sure that another teenage girl is missing, and that a killer is on the loose.

Armed with only fleeting clues, teamed with a female cop who has her own personal reasons for hating him, Trent has enemies all around him—and a gnawing feeling that this case, which started in the best of homes, is cutting quick and deep through the ruins of perfect lives broken wide-open: where human demons emerge with a vengeance.

New movies on the shelf this week are “Chernobyl”, “Finding Happiness”, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Catfight”. Come on in and browse through the movie collection at the Wawa Public Library!

We have resumed the After School Program. Story and Craft Club is on Tuesday, Clay Club is on Wednesday, Drawing Club is on Thursday and Game Club is on Friday. All new members must fill out a registration form. The After School Program is for children up to the age of 12. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent. For more information please contact Suzie at 705-856-2244 ext 290.

Did you know? The Hudson’s Bay Company is the oldest company in North America. It was created in 1670, when the King of England granted a royal charter to investors interested in trading with Indigenous peoples for furs. Although trade relationships were often unequal, HBC posts were an important part of life for many Indigenous families for centuries. In the 19th century, HBC diversified its interests, becoming the department store chain that Canadians know today.

The Wawa Public Library has a display of books and articles that are available for checkout. We also have an amazing replica of the Hudson Bay Co. Michipicoten Post 1725-1904! Come on into the library to see this beautiful piece of history. If you are interested in reading about the fur trades and the Hudson’s Bay Company come in and CHECK IT OUT! We also have a fun activity pamphlet for the children to do! Pick up the pamphlet at the circulation desk, complete the fun activities, bring it back and show us what you have learned and get your name in for a prize package! Join us and celebrate the Hudson’s Bay 350th anniversary!

If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on in to the library and join in the fun of creating a masterpiece. We will have a puzzle set up on a roll-up canvas that can be taken out whenever someone is interested. For more information please talk to the friendly staff at the circulation desk.

DOLLY PARTON’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY – This program enrolls local children ages 0-5 to receive free books monthly. Our Local Champion is the Rotary Club of Wawa. You can enroll your child by stopping in at the Wawa Public Library and filling out a registration form. For more information, please call Cathy Cannon at 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]or stop by the library. Together we can instill the love of reading beginning at a very young age!

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection! The newer magazines are one-week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone! We have a new magazine for the youth called BRAINSPACE. Brainspace is fully interactive. Download the free Zappar app. Zap the code in the magazine’s inside cover page for news on the new changes to Brainspace and look for other codes throughout the issue to Zap. Read, watch, listen, do and learn!

The Wawa Public Library’s next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the Wawa Public Library. All are welcome to attend!

DROP BOX:Our drop box is in place for your convenience. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books.

LIBRARY HOURSare Sunday- closed, Monday-closed, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 11:00am –7:00pm, Friday 11:00am-5:00pm and Saturday 11:00am-4:00pm. The library is closed Sundays, Mondays and all holidays. We look forward to seeing you!