NDP Say Doug Ford dings Ontario drivers with another insurance rate hike

Tom Rakocevic, Ontario NDP Auto Insurance critic, released the following statement in response to news that some Ontario drivers will be paying up to 11 percent more for auto insurance this year as rates continue to climb in the province:

“It’s wrong for the Ford government to let auto insurers pile on with another rate hike as Ontario drivers struggle to keep up with skyrocketing auto insurance rates.

Adding insult to injury, Doug Ford campaigned on lowering auto insurance rates and he’s turned around and done the exact opposite, driving premiums up and up. This confirms that there is no relief in sight for Ontarians as Doug Ford’s Conservatives pick up where the Liberals left off. The Liberals broke their promise to lower auto insurance rates, too, and now the Ford government is allowing auto insurers to gouge drivers in this province even more.

Instead of throwing up roadblocks to the solutions, this government needs to revisit the NDP’s proposals to cap the profit margins of auto insurers and end postal code discrimination.”