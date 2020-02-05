Wednesday Morning News – February 5

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Flurries beginning this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 13.

News Tidbits – The Lake Superior Board of Control warns that Lake Superior and Lake Michigan-Huron water levels are above record-highs for this time of year, with further record-highs possible if wet conditions continue this year. This means that there is a significantly increased risk of shoreline erosion, lakeshore flooding, and coastal damages over the next several weeks and into the spring, especially during periods of strong winds and high waves.

The Canadian Cancer Society in Sault Ste. Marie held its grand re-opening at 143 Great Northern Road and is now offering a resource room containing wigs, headwear, prosthetics, and bras for cancer patients. The Canadian Cancer Society also offers informational materials, peer support program and transportation for cancer patients.

Don’t forget the Youth Curling tonight at the MMCC at 6:30 p.m.