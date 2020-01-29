Andrew Scheer Statement on Bell Let’s Talk Day

The Honourable Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, today issued the following statement on Bell Let’s Talk Day:

“Bell Let’s Talk Day is an opportunity for Canadians to raise awareness of the reality of mental health challenges. These challenges can take many forms and can impact people in so many ways. Mental health affects us all, whether personally or through a family member, friend, or loved one.

“I am so grateful for all the Canadians who bravely talk about their own mental health challenges. Every story shared is a step closer to a day where we are as comfortable talking about mental health as physical health – without facing stigma.

“On behalf of the Conservative Party of Canada, I encourage all Canadians to speak out about the reality of mental health challenges and work together to end the stigma around mental health.

“And to anyone suffering in silence – know that there is hope and help for you. You are not alone. Please reach out to a healthcare professional or trusted loved one.

“Today, let’s talk.”