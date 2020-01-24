SE OPP Wawa – Traffic Stop results in Manitouwadge Man being charged

On January 20, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol on Highway 17 near Wawa, Ontario.

Officers observed a pickup truck driving at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. During the investigation it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle was suspended.

As a result of the traffic stop, Lance FUSZ, 33 years old, from Manitouwadge, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Speeding 0-49km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 10, 2019, in Wawa, Ontario.