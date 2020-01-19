Sunday Morning News – January 19

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 11. Wind chill near minus 23. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

There are no weather alerts.

News Tidbits – The Nipigon River Bridge is number eight in the top 10 of Roads and Bridges Magazine’s best-of list from a total of 60 North American bridges. The bridge was started in 2013, and received international notoriety when 40 bolts attaching a main deck girder to the northwest bearing failed, causing the deck to lift by 24 inches. Temporary measures were put into place and the bridge reopened 17 hours later. After redesign, the bridge was completed in November 2018.