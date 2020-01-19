Lots of snow fell – 16cm

A Colorado Low tracked eastward over Lake Huron Saturday afternoon. This low pressure system brought snow to just about all of Ontario starting Friday night through Saturday. Many areas also saw blowing snow as a result of strong wind gusts. For the Algoma area that meant that snow squalls made driving difficult, and Highway 17 and 101 were closed.

1. Summary of total snowfall amounts received from Environment Canada and NAV CANADA sources in centimetres for the Algoma District and Area:

Marathon Airport 30

Lake Superior Provincial Park 23*

Chapleau Airport 19

Wawa 16

Pukaskwa 13*

Sudbury Airport 12

Sault Ste. Marie Airport 10.6

* denotes estimated snowfall amounts from auto stations

Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.