Thank You – Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund

The Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund wishes to thank the following businesses, services, donors, schools and volunteers, for their generosity this past Christmas. Together we helped 125 families and singles with a Christmas dinner and gifts to put under the tree. Your support was very much appreciated.

Businesses: Aviation Forest Fire Emergency Services, Bargain Shop, Bodylines by Crack, Broadview Home Inspection, Brookfield Power, Canadian Tire, École Escalade, École Saint Joseph, Embassy Restaurant, Eastern Superior Counselling, Fenlon’s Pharmacy, Harvest Algoma Food Resource Centre, Hawk Air, Home Building Centre, Provost Contracting Ltd., JJAM FM, Kerry Funeral Home, Millette General Contractors Ltd., Ministry of Natural Resources, Municipality of Wawa, North of 17 Restaurant, Northern Lights Ford Sales Ltd., Office Supply, Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Salvation Army, Sir James Dunn Public School, St. Joseph French Immersion School, Subway Sandwiches, Superior Children’s Centre, Wawa Janitorial Services, Wawa Fire Department, Wawa Lion’s Club, Wawa Medical Centre, Wawa Motor Inn, Wawa-news.com, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Individuals and families: Jack Aikenhead, Jane Alajoki, Catherine Andrews, Manuela Batovanja, George Bazijanec, Brenda Babcock, Jill Beland, Danny Belisle, Jasmin Bertin, Shauna Berthiaume, Christine Black, Josh Black, Sabrina Breakey, Dan Bruno, Cindy Bussineau, Robert Clarke & Liz Tallian Clarke, William & Margaret Chapmen, Nadine Cartledge, Adam Carricato, Kaitlyn Charbonneau, Mikah Christensen, Debbie Cronin, Mike Delfre, Anders Dereski, Marie Doucette, Major Sean Furey, Pierre Gauthier, Ross Hall, Petry Sijtsma-Poll, John Knack, Barbara Kraan, Erle & Susan Kirby, Greg Kirkland, Michael Krell, Lillian Klockars, Linnea Klockers, Tammy Landry, Pat & Leo Lavoie, Elizabeth McCoy, Debbie & Raymond MacDonnell, Kim Melbourne, Jean F. Melouche & Monique Kryszewski, Carla Mooney, Alex Morin, Kyle Ouellet, Michael & Cheryl Anne Paquette, Jennifer Pine, Greg Riley, Sheila Rogers, Steven Rothwell, Kevin Sabourin, Rob Sanderson, Ken Schneider, Lillian Smedley, Craig Spooner, Andrew & Sharon Stevens, Evelyn Stone, Dr. Danica Switzer, Donna Taylor, Marcelle & Earle Terris, Kassie Wright, Lynn Young-Dinsdale, and cash donations from the Wawa Firefighters going door to door.

If we have forgotten anyone, we are sincerely sorry.

Yours sincerely,

Dick Watson – Chair

Robin Marshall-Davidson – Secretary

Rebecca Lebel – Treasurer

Nancy Donald – Board Member