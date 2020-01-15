ONTC & Teamsters Canada Rail Reach Tentative Agreement

Ontario Northland and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division (TCRC MWED) are pleased to announce a tentative labour agreement has been reached.

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference MWED represents over 125 employees maintaining 700 miles of track in the areas of northern Ontario and northwestern Quebec from Moosonee, Hearst, Timmins, Cochrane, Englehart to Rouyn-Noranda, North Bay and many points in between.

“This agreement balances the interests of employees with Ontario Northland’s operational requirements,” said Danielle Baker, Director of Human Resources. “The five year agreement will provide stability and we look forward to continuing to maintain and operate a safe railway together.”

“I’m pleased to share this new agreement with our membership,” stated, Wade Phillips, Director Eastern Region with Teamsters Canada Rail Conference MWED. “Our bargaining team worked hard and the agreement focuses on a number of topics that are important to the members of Ontario Northland.”

Details of the agreement will be available once the members of the TCRC MWED have had an opportunity to review and vote on the tentative agreement.

Ontario Northland moves people and goods throughout northeastern Ontario. Last year, Ontario Northland fulfilled over 51,000 passenger trips on its Polar Bear Express passenger train and over 311,000 on its motor coaches. Express freight shipments between Cochrane and Moosonee amounted to over 4.8 million kilograms, while over 33,000 carloads of freight were shipped in and out of northeastern Ontario.