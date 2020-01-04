Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – January 4

Post Views: 100

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

News Tidbit – Sault Ste. Marie is going to debate the use of plastic bags within the community. They are expected to pass a resolution to direct staff to investigate how the city can discouraged and reduce the use plastic bags. Consultation is expected to occur with all stakeholders.

Brenda Stockton

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*