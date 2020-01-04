Saturday Morning News – January 4

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 18 overnight.
News Tidbit – Sault Ste. Marie is going to debate the use of plastic bags within the community. They are expected to pass a resolution to direct staff to investigate how the city can discouraged and reduce the use plastic bags. Consultation is expected to occur with all stakeholders.
