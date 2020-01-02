Sudbury OPP Identify Deceased in New Year’s Day Collision

On January 1, 2020 at approximately 8:50 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 17, near the Highway 144 interchange, City of Greater Sudbury, Ontario.

Preliminary investigation revealed the westbound car left the travelled portion of the roadway and struck a rock cut.

Two passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene. They are identified as Destiny OSAGIE, age 11 and Flourish OSAGIE, age 10. A third passenger, Britney OSAGIE, age 6, was transported to hospital and succumbed to their injuries. The 45-year-old female driver was not injured. A 45-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another 10-year-old male passenger was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. All occupants are from Chelmsford, Ontario.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of an OPP Collision Reconstructionist and an OPP Technical Collision Investigator (TCI).

The westbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed for seven hours while officers conducted their investigation.