SSM OPP Charge Batchewana Male with Assault with a Weapon

On January 1, 2020 at approximately 5:00 a.m. members from the Batchewana Police Service, Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and
Sault Ste. Marie Ambulance were dispatched to a disturbance on Frontenac Street, Batchewana First Nation, Ontario. Officers and E.M.S. attended the scene and located one injured person with non-life threatening injuries.
As a result of further investigation, John STEVENS, 22 years-old from Batchewana First Nation, Ontario was charged with the following.
- Assault with a weapon contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 27, 2020 located at 426 Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
