Winter Storm Warning & Freezing Rain Warning

3:52 PM EST Saturday 28 December 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter storm Sunday into Monday.

An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a significant mix of wintry precipitation to much of northern Ontario Sunday into Monday, including snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. Some areas may see rain as well.

Additionally, strong easterly winds may accompany the precipitation, particularly on Monday.

Power outages are possible.

Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday morning.

Environment Canada will continue to closely monitor this developing situation.

3:42 PM EST Saturday 28 December 2019

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Freezing rain is expected Sunday morning.

Freezing rain is expected to develop early Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise slightly above the freezing mark by Sunday afternoon, and the freezing rain is expected to transition to rain or possibly mixed with ice pellets.

The freezing rain may persist in some areas where temperatures remain near the freezing mark.

Ice accumulation of up to 10 mm is possible.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Utility outages may occur.

3:48 PM EST Saturday 28 December 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Significant snowfall Sunday and Monday.

An intense low pressure system is expected to bring heavy snow to areas of northwestern Ontario. There may also be drifting snow in some areas.

Snow is expected to late Sunday morning and quickly intensify Sunday afternoon. The snow should become light Sunday night however it is expected to reintensify again Monday morning. The snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times Monday afternoon.

On Sunday 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected. Additional amounts of 10 to 20 cm are possible on Monday.

Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate late Sunday morning.

Environment Canada will continue to closely monitor this developing situation.