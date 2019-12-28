2nd Annual Wawa Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

On December 13th, despite the cold, Broadway Avenue and Mission Road was lined with vehicles with people staying warm inside waiting for the 2nd Annual Wawa Christmas Parade to begin. A cruiser from the SE OPP – Wawa detachment lead the festivities.

At the end was one of the Wawa Fire Department’s fire trucks. In between were floats, marchers, dancers and firefighters walking wishing Merry Christmas as they went. There were even a few dogs being walked in the parade. The two dogs in the photo at the right had a cozy blanket to sit on while their owner was inside getting a treat.

The parade culminated at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre where baked goodies from Judy and hot chocolate was waiting.

There was even a note from Judy asking everyone to help themselves to a treat – one treat… Santa’s watching!

After everyone had a few minutes to warm up, Mayor Ron Rody flicked the switch that lit the Christmas Tree outside.