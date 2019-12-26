7:47 AM EST Thursday 26 December 2019

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

North Bay – Powassan – Mattawa

West Nipissing – French River

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Ignace – English River

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Patchy freezing drizzle or light freezing rain is expected today across portions of northeastern Ontario and north of Lake Superior. Amounts should not be overly significant. However, locally slippery conditions are possible on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures will slowly rise above the freezing mark as the day progresses over some areas, ending the threat of freezing precipitation.

Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

6:54 AM EST Thursday 26 December 2019

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Freezing rain and freezing drizzle later today.

Occasional freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected across portions of northeastern Ontario this afternoon into evening. Amounts are not expected to be overly significant, but travel conditions could be hazardous at times.

The threat of freezing rain will end tonight.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.