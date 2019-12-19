Collision between Car and Snow Plow closes Hwy 11 for 12 Hours

On December 17, 2019 at 6:04 p.m. the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to investigate a two vehicle collision involving a snow plow and a passenger vehicle on Highway 11, near Tremblay Road in Val Rita, Ontario.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for approximately 12 hours while the collision was investigated with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) team.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Kapuskasing Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122

The investigation is on-going.