Schreiber OPP Issue Public Alert to Travellers

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Schreiber Detachment are issuing a public alert in relation to a theft of gas incident that occurred today, December 16, 2019 in Terrace Bay, Ontario.

The Schreiber Detachment located the suspect vehicle that was involved in the theft; in a ditch; down a side road near the community of Pays Plat. The two suspects; believed to be a male and a female exited the vehicle and are somewhere in that general area.

The police are asking travelling motorists not to pick up hitchhikers and if you do see anyone hitchhiking in that area, to call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.