Ontario Reaches New Agreement to Provide More Indigenous Housing Off-Reserve

Ontario is investing in a new program to expand off-reserve housing to urban centres. This will give Indigenous people living in both large and small communities across the province better access to affordable housing and supports.

The new Rural and Urban Indigenous Housing program will invest $8 million annually over five years to help create and maintain over 1,500 units in areas that need it most, including rent-geared-to-income housing. Ontario’s funding will also provide housing allowances and support services to Indigenous households across the province.

“We know there are more Indigenous people moving to urban centres in the North and across the province,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “By providing support for Indigenous off-reserve housing we can help more individuals and families find a place to call home.”

This new agreement builds on the government’s collaborative relationship with Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services, which will continue to work with the province over the next five years to help those who are the most in need.

“We are proud of this new agreement with Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services so together, we are able to provide off-reserve housing and support services in a way that respects Indigenous culture and beliefs,” said Minister Clark. “Our government believes everyone deserves a home that meets their needs and their budgets.”

“We are pleased to see the commitment from the Province to support housing for Indigenous people living in urban and rural areas,” said Sylvia Maracle, Chair of the Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services Board of Directors. “The collaboration between the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services is crucial in providing culturally-appropriate housing and services for Indigenous people.”

Ontario is committed to continue to deliver programs that make a difference in the everyday lives of Indigenous people across our province.

“Supporting Indigenous people living in urban areas is a part of the government’s plan to build Ontario together,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Increasing access to off-reserve housing is a key part of our plan to build healthy and safe communities.”

