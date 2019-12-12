Thursday Morning News – December 12

Weather – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight – A few flurries ending this evening then mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

4:53 AM EST Thursday 12 December 2019

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls continue this morning.

Snow squalls will persist for areas east of Lake Superior this morning. An additional 10 to 15 cm of accumulation will be possible locally.

Gusty winds will accompany these snow squalls at times, resulting in periods of blowing snow.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Road closures are possible.

News Tidbits – at 5:36 a.m. Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana remains closed.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), were picketing outside of the Wawa Post Office yesterday afternoon. Ontario government and the Educational Workers’ Alliance of Ontario (EWAO) have announced that they have reached a tentative agreement.