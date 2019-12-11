Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Invokes its mandate in White River Domestic Dispute

On December 10, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in White River Township.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit attended to assist and the accused person was arrested on December 11, 2019 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

During the police interaction, the accused person sustained injuries.

The OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate. As a result the OPP will not be able to provide any further information. Any other inquiries should be directed to SIU Communications at (416) 622-2342.