Mixed Curling Standings – December 6

Team Rank Wins G.P.
McCOY, Joe 1 4 5
TERRIS, Tom 1 4 5
HALL, Dave 3 3 5
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 3 3 4
BUCKELL, Chris 5 2 5
HOFFMANN, Jim 5 2 4
LESCHISHIN, Mark 7 1 5
TURMELLE, Katherine 8 0 5

 

Games – Thursday December 12, 2019

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Hoffmann Klockars Leschishin McCoy
Buckell Terris Turmelle Hall

