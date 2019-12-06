Mixed Curling Standings – December 6

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|4
|5
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|4
|5
|HALL, Dave
|3
|3
|5
|KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa
|3
|3
|4
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|2
|5
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|5
|2
|4
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|7
|1
|5
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|8
|0
|5
Games – Thursday December 12, 2019
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Hoffmann
|Klockars
|Leschishin
|McCoy
|Buckell
|Terris
|Turmelle
|Hall
