What Happened at Council – December 4

On December 4th at 12 Noon, Council held a Special Council meeting. All members except Robert Reece were present. Cathy Cyr was the only staff member present.

During the announcements, Mayor Rody commented on the hard work of the Wawa Fire Department during the fire of the Pinewood Inn on November 29th. He said, “I just want to acknowledge the work of our volunteer fire department last Friday. They had a big job on their hands and as always did an excellent job.”

There were three items requiring resolutions from Council on the agenda: A waiver of the Municipal Tendering Policy, Acceptance of the KPMG quotation for a Municipal Service Review for $60,000 + taxes (conditional that the Municipality receive funding under the Municipal Modernization Program, and the approve the submission of the funding application to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Municipal Modernization Program.

It was explained that due to the provincial government’s announcement of a new program to access funding for the new Municipal Modernization Program (Intake #1) on November 12th, 2019 and the application deadline of December 6th, 2019 – that left a very short time for Wawa to develop a proposal, write the funding application, receive municipal resolution and apply before the deadline of the 6th. As a result, Council at this Special Council Meeting – waived the tendering policy, accepted the quotation from KPMG to undertake the review and then approved staff submitting a funding application to undertake a Municipal Service Review.

Editor’s Note: In 2010, The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing and its partners presented Making Choices: A Guide to Service Delivery Review for MunicipalCouncillors and Senior Staff as a helpful resource. That report can be read by clicking this link: Making Choices: A Guide to Service Delivery Review for Municipal Councillors and Senior Staff

All three resolutions were were accepted and approved.