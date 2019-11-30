Saturday Morning News – November 30

Breaking News

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind east 20 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 21 overnight.

