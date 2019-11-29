Mixed Curling Standings – November 29

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|4
|4
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|3
|4
|HALL, Dave
|3
|2
|4
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|3
|2
|3
|KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa
|3
|2
|3
|BUCKELL, Chris
|6
|1
|4
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|6
|1
|4
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|8
|0
|4
|Games – Thursday December 5, 2019
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|Terris
|Leschishin
|Hall
|Turmelle
|McCoy
|Buckell
|Hoffmann
|Klockars
