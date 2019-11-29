Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – November 29

Team Rank Wins G.P.
McCOY, Joe 1 4 4
TERRIS, Tom 2 3 4
HALL, Dave 3 2 4
HOFFMANN, Jim 3 2 3
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 3 2 3
BUCKELL, Chris 6 1 4
LESCHISHIN, Mark 6 1 4
TURMELLE, Katherine 8 0 4

 

Games – Thursday December 5, 2019
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
Terris Leschishin Hall Turmelle
McCoy Buckell Hoffmann Klockars

 

 

