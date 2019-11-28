Breaking News

Canada Wide Warrant issued for Kenneth Froude

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of their Breach of Long Term Supervision Order.

 

Kenneth Froude is described as a 51 year old male, 5’11 (180 cm’s), 152 lbs, and (69 kgs), with brown eyes and greying hair.

 

Kenneth Froude is currently bound by a Long Term Supervision Order resulting from a two (2) year and six (6) month sentence for Break and Enter, Sexual Assault and Sexual Assault with a Weapon.

 

The offender is known to frequent Kingston, London, Iroquois Falls, Timmins, the GTA and other areas of Ontario.

 

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

