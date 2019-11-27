There will be a test!

In Ontario, at 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Alert Ready, Canada’s emergency alerting system will be sending out a one test message that will be distributed over television, radio and wireless devices.

Please do NOT call 911 or Police, this is a test of the alerting system.

Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians. Test alerts educate and simulate to Ontarians what an emergency alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation. Due to the essential nature of this service, there is no option to opt out of receiving emergency alerts. Emergency alerts are legislated by the Canadian Radio and Television Commission (CRTC). National tests provide an opportunity to validate the performance and reliability of the system.

Please note that not all Ontarians will receive the test alert on their wireless device due to a variety of reasons, including device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage, device software and settings.

For more information, please visit www.alertready.ca