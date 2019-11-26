The tradition of cooking, pulling and eating taffy on Sainte-Catherine Day is alive and well at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa).
On November 25, Ms. Carole Bouffard, teacher, and students from the drama class, Kaléya Bélanger, Ella Leadbeater, Morgandy Leadbetter, Cora Nelson and Kelsey Scott prepared the delicious St. Cahterine’s taffy for all elementary and secondary students. They were able to transform gooey molasses into pulled taffy. With this sharing, they were ensuring that all students were able to live and savour this delicious French-Canadian tradition.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Minister of Education Statement on First Day of Work-to-Rule - November 26, 2019
- Wawa students celebrate a delicious French-Canada tradition - November 26, 2019
- United Way’s Harvest Algoma launches program to focus on food Sovereignty - November 26, 2019