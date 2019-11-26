Wawa students celebrate a delicious French-Canada tradition

The tradition of cooking, pulling and eating taffy on Sainte-Catherine Day is alive and well at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa).

On November 25, Ms. Carole Bouffard, teacher, and students from the drama class, Kaléya Bélanger, Ella Leadbeater, Morgandy Leadbetter, Cora Nelson and Kelsey Scott prepared the delicious St. Cahterine’s taffy for all elementary and secondary students. They were able to transform gooey molasses into pulled taffy. With this sharing, they were ensuring that all students were able to live and savour this delicious French-Canadian tradition.