2019 Festival of Lights & Santa Claus Parade

The Municipality is once again holding a Festival of Lights and Santa Claus Parade.

Residents are encouraged to decorate their home in one of three categories: Timeless Christmas, Winter Wonderland or Wawa Christmas Vacation. Once you have finished the decoration of your masterpiece… register online at this link. Decorating of your home must be completed by December 12 at Noon.

Between December 13 and December 25, everyone is invited to vote for their favorite home, one in each category. The links for voting will be available after the 13th.

To kick off the voting period, Wawa will hold a Festival of Lights. A Santa Claus Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, and will end at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. There the Christmas Tree will be lit, there will be tours of the homes participating in the decorating (Be sure to be ready to vote!). There will also be a free public skate from 7 – 9 p.m. and Judy Moore has donated hot chocolate and snacks (maybe those delicious cinnamon buns?) for every one to enjoy!.

To register your float for the parade, contact the MMCC Reception at (705) 856-2244, ext. 240 for more information.