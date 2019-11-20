The Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund is a charitable organization which services the needs of holiday participants with a little something to make your Christmas a little brighter.
Each hamper includes non-perishable food and sundry items, vegetables, a turkey or ham and a $25 gift card with toys for the children as well. Our hope is that this hamper will carry the family through the holiday season.
In the past, businesses, churches, organizations and individuals have been very generous donating to the Wawa Christmas Hamper. Please consider making a donation again this year. No gift is too big or too small. All adds up and it is sincerely appreciated by the beneficiaries.
For donations and charitable receipts, please make cheques payable to:
Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund
P.O. Box 957
Wawa, On P0S1K0
We are always looking for volunteers to sort foods, pack hampers and help with the distributions. Students will receive community hours towards graduation and participants who volunteer will receive the benefit of helping out your community.
The Wawa Fire Department will be going door to door on Sunday, December 15th, to receive food/toy donations towards the Hampers. Please listen for the siren and watch in your neighbourhood so that you don’t miss them. If you are not home, please let us know and we will make sure we have someone to go get your donated items. (705-856-1782 Robin)
Applications can be found at the following locations, and will be picked up by Dec 6th, 2019:
- Wawa Food Bank, 96 Broaday Ave, Wawa, On
- Algoma District Services Administrative Board 50 Broadway Ave, Wawa, On
- Wawa Early On Child and Family Centre, 66 Broadway Ave. Wawa, On
- Wawa Senior Centre, 63 Broadway Ave., Wawa, On
For more information, to donate and or volunteer opportunities, please send your inquiries to [email protected] or [email protected].
