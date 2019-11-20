The Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund is a charitable organization which services the needs of holiday participants with a little something to make your Christmas a little brighter.

Each hamper includes non-perishable food and sundry items, vegetables, a turkey or ham and a $25 gift card with toys for the children as well. Our hope is that this hamper will carry the family through the holiday season.

In the past, businesses, churches, organizations and individuals have been very generous donating to the Wawa Christmas Hamper. Please consider making a donation again this year . No gift is too big or too small. All adds up and it is sincerely appreciated by the beneficiaries.