ÉSC Trillium students stand out in volleyball

École secondaire catholique Trillium(Chapleau) had the great honour of hosting the North Shore Secondary Schools Athletic Association(NSSSAA)volleyball championship tournament. The junior and senior Trillium teams participated in the regional championship. Under the guidance of coach Julian Boucher, Trillium athletes once again demonstrated their talent and competitive spirit in exciting games. The senior team won the bronze medal finishing 3rd by defeating Michipicoten High School. The junior team won the NSSSAA banner with consecutive victories against Manitouwadge and Lake Superior high schools.
