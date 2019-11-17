Breaking News

Sunday Morning News – November 17

Weather – Periods of wet snow. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.
Tonight – Periods of wet snow. Fog patches developing late this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

 

