Scammers now using local OPP numbers on Call Display

As digital technology advances, the cyber realm becomes easier for criminals to exploit and extort victims.

Scammers are now using local OPP numbers as a call display number to make the public believe that the police are phoning them. The scammers are trying to get personal information from the public under the guise of being an official member of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Phishing is a crime that targets victims by simulating a legitimate message from a bank, government department or some other organization, in an attempt to get confidential information that can be used for criminal purposes.

The public needs to be aware that the Police do not call and ask for personal information relating to banking information or your social insurance number nor do they collect money on behalf of the Canada Revenue Agency.

Although everyone is at risk of falling victim to these scams, elderly people are among the most vulnerable.

Anyone who receives these types of calls should hang up the phone immediately. Don’t ever give out any personal information including identification numbers, passwords or financial information.

If you or someone you know suspects they have been a victim of phishing contact the If you or someone you know suspects they have been a victim of phishing contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or p3tips.com.