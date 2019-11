Highway 17 (Batchawana to White River ) – CLOSED

Nov 15, 2019 @ 01:55

At 1:30 a.m. Highway 17 between Batchawana and Wawa reopened.

Nov 14, 2019 @ 23:30

Highway 17 between Wawa and White River has been reopened.

Nov 14, 2019 @ 21:15

At 8:15 this evening, Highway 17 was closed from Batchawana to White River due to poor weather conditions. Hwy 17 at Steel River Bridge between Terrace Bay and Marathon is also closed due to a collision.