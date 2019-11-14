Thursday Morning News – November 14

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Risk of snow squalls late this afternoon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this evening. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 20 overnight.

Snow squall warning ended (5:20 a.m.) for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Lake effect snow squalls will continue today into tonight. Lake effect flurries and local snow squalls expected to continue through most of today. Local snowfall amounts near 20 cm will be possible along with reduced visibility in heavy snow at times.

Snow squalls may intensify later tonight into Friday morning and further significant snowfall accumulation is possible.

News Tidbits – Chapleau Cree First Nation has received a $50,000 investment the Indigenous Economic Development Fund to conduct a feasibility study for a multipurpose complex.

The Ontario Government has begun the changes to the Ontario Health System, dismantling the LHIN system and creating the new agency known as Ontario Health. Ontario Health will now encompass Cancer Care Ontario, Health Quality Ontario, eHealth Ontario, Health Shared Services Ontario and HealthForceOntario Marketing and Recruitment Agency with the LHINs and the Trillium Gift of Life Network later. These changes take effect December 2. 14 Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs) have now been clustered into five interim and transitional geographic regions resulting in nine LHIN CEOs being severed,

At the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre yesterday, November 14th, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips made an announcement that the aviation fuel tax will be reduced for the districts of Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora, Manitoulin, Nipissing, Parry Sound, Rainy River, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and Timiskaming. Effective January 1st, the aviation fuel tax rate will be reduced to 2.7 cents per litre from the current 6.7 cents per litre. This will help reduce air fares, air freight charges.

The Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign and Forests Ontario have joined forces to plant 1.8 million trees along the ‘Highway of Heroes Boundary’ – approximately 15km of Highway 401 between Toronto’s Keele Street and Trenton.