Highway 17 (Batchawana to Wawa) OPEN

Nov 14, 2019 @ 08:58
Ontario 511 is no longer showing Highway 17 as being closed.
Nov 14, 2019 @ 06:48
Highway 17 remains closed between Batchawana and Wawa.
Nov 13, 2019 @ 20:35
Ontario 511 is now advising that Highway 17 from Batchawana to White River is closed due to poor weather conditions.
Nov 13, 2019 @ 20:12
At 6 p.m. SE OPP closed Highway 17 from Wawa to White River due to poor weather conditions.
Wawa-news anticipates that Highway 17 from Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie may also be closed. Snow is accumulating, and the highway is also very slippery.
