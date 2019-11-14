Hey Wawa! Shine the Light on Woman Abuse

Shine the Light on Women Abuse

Shine the Light on Woman Abuse is a public awareness campaign which originated in London, Ontario. November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month in Ontario, and this year Wawa’s Committee on Woman Abuse is participating in the campaign to Shine the Light on Woman Abuse.

The goals of the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign are:

to raise awareness of men’s violence against women by turning the Town of Wawa purple for the month of November through to Human Rights Day on December 10th

to stand in solidarity with abused women and support them in understanding that any shame and/or blame they may feel as a result of the abuse they are experiencing (or have experienced) does not belong to them but to the perpetrator of their abuse; and,

to raise the profile of community agencies that can provide abused women with help as they attempt to live their lives free from violence and abuse.

Why Purple? Purple is a symbol of courage, survival and honour, and has come to symbolize the fight to end woman abuse.

How can the community help? We invite local businesses, corporations, schools, places of worship, apartments, homes, etc. to go purple!