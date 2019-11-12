Danish student celebrates birthday with new friends at École secondaire Saint-Joseph

On October 31, students at Wawa’s École secondaire Saint-Joseph not only celebrated Halloween, they also made it a special day for Hessel Oosterhof, a Danish student who is spending a year at their school. To celebrate his 16th birthday, Saint-Joseph students and staff organized a costume party and fun activities to display their appreciation of their new friend.
