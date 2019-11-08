Friday Morning News – November 8

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 21 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening. Flurries beginning late in the evening. Risk of snow squalls late in the evening and overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 12.

News Tidbits – The Wawa Christmas Hamper Application forms can be picked up at ADSAB, Food Bank or Early On Child and Family Centre after Tuesday, November 12 th. Applications need to be in by December 6 th. Pick up date is Thursday December 19th at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.