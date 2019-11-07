Mamakwa calls on Ford government to respect treaties

During question period Wednesday, Sol Mamakwa, NDP critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, marked Treaties Recognition Week in Ontario by calling on Doug Ford to honour the sacred agreements between First Nations and the Ontario government.

“Across Ontario, people have gathered for treaty awareness events in schools, universities and public libraries. These events help the public have a better understanding of treaties, as we are all treaty people,” said Mamakwa.

“First Nations continue to honour our treaties and share our land and the natural resources. We never ceded our land to the government entirely, nor did we ever give up our sovereignty as nations.

“Treaties are more than contracts and real estate transactions. They are sacred agreements that set out for us how to maintain the relationship with newcomers then and now.

“The Crown has a role to play in this relationship too. First Nations cannot be the only ones holding up their side of the relationship.

“We come to you and ask for your help in getting clean water, safe housing and proper infrastructure. If Ontario honoured the treaties as they were intended, we wouldn’t need to ask.

“Is this government prepared to share resources as part of Treaty 9 and the Robinson treaties- yes or no?”