This is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management is encouraging families to install and test their carbon monoxide (CO) alarms as part of Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week 2019.

“In Ontario, you must have a working CO alarm adjacent to each sleeping area of the home if you have a fuel-burning appliance, a fireplace or an attached garage. It’s the law,” said Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General. “Make sure your family is protected. CO alarms save lives, but only if they’re in good working order.”

Protect yourself:

Monitor your health and the health of your family. Exposure to CO can cause flu-like symptoms such as headaches, nausea, dizziness, as well as confusion, drowsiness, loss of consciousness and death.

If your CO alarm sounds, and you or other occupants are suffering from symptoms of CO poisoning, get everyone out of the home immediately and call 9-1-1.

Read the manufacturers instructions for your CO alarms to know the difference between the sound of an alarm and the sound of a low battery or end of life warning.

“Every year, many Ontarians require medical attention due to carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and Chief, Emergency Management. “The only way to detect CO in your home is with a CO alarm. Test your alarms monthly to ensure they are working.”

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week runs from November 1 to 7. Communities and fire services across the province will be hosting events to help raise awareness and keep people safe.

Did you know?