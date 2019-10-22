Voting at St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School

Friday, October 18, 2019 was an exciting day for the Grade 4-8 students at St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School. After four weeks of preparation through the Student Vote Canada 2019 Program, students finally got to cast their vote for the member they would like to represent Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing in Ottawa.

St. Joseph French Immersion students along with 1.1 million other students in 9500 schools across Canada have casted their vote last week in advance of today’s Canadian Federal Election Day. Results from the National Student Vote will be announced on election night through national media. We will announce our school’s results on Tuesday.

Some of the Grade 7 and 8 students had an opportunity to take part as Elections Canada Officials in the polling station as Poll Clerks and as Deputy Returning Officers. The experience and lessons learned through the Student Vote Program will continue to prepare and engage our students to be informed citizens and contributing members of society.

Congratulations to all students on a job well done! We are very curious who they elected! Results of the National Student Vote will send a clear message to elected officials about what issues matter to students across the country. They are the future and have an important voice!

Stay tuned!