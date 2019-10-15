Have you seen Amy-Lynn Poirier

Superior East OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Amy-Lynn Poirier. Amy was last seen in the Sault Ste Marie area on October 9th. If you have had contact with Amy, or any information, please contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provides policing services to Wawa, Chapleau, White River, Hornepayne and Dubreuiville.
