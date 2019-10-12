Saturday Morning News – October 12

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Showers. A few flurries inland. Local snowfall amount 5 cm inland. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 1.

News Tidbits – Northern Lights Ford will be on location at John’s Valumart tomorrow – Saturday October 12 from 10:00am to 1:00pm as part of the We Scare Hunger Campaign.

Tonight a double fundraiser benefit for Nick Wiwchairyk and the Dwyer family will take place at the Legion Hall. At 10 p.m. there is a FaceTime call scheduled so that everyone in attendance will be able to see Nick and Nicole from the Toronto hospital so he can see how many of us are here for him. Tickets only $10 and going to a great cause. (Read more here)