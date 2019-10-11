Manitouwadge OPP looking for Public Assistance in SUV Theft and Collision

The Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public’s assistance regarding the theft of a motor vehicle (MV) from a residence in Manitouwadge, ON.

On October 4, 2019 at 6:10am, a silver 2015 Nissan Murano was located badly damaged by a motorist and reported to police. The MV was 8.5km south of Manitouwadge on 614 Highway. Travelling south bound on 614 it had left the roadway on a curve travelling approximately 100mts before it struck a large hydro pole. The driver had left the scene and was not located.

Investigation revealed that during the night of October 3, and early morning of October 4, 2019, the MV was stolen from 10 Nicol Street in Manitouwadge. Also on the same night a full, red plastic fuel can was removed from a boat located at 11 Redwing Ave. The fuel can was located in the rear of the stolen MV.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in this investigation and looking for anyone who may have any information regarding this theft. Please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).