Sunday Morning News – October 6

Weather – Periods of rain or drizzle ending early this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 6.

News Tidbits – Representatives of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) have confirmed that there will be no further communications from the union regarding bargaining talks with the province and the Council of Trustees’ Associations.

The parties continue to negotiate.

The talks between the parties are aimed at ending education workers’ current job action, which will escalate to full strike on Monday, Oct. 7 if no deal can be reached tomorrow.

The parties have agreed to a media blackout for the duration of negotiations in order to focus on reaching a settlement.